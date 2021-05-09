Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.75. Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. 1,400,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.