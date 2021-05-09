HealthStream, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $818.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 172,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 56.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in HealthStream by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 62,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

