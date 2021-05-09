Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Heartland Express worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.18 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

