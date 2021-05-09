Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 14,733,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,565,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

