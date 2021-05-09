HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

