Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 947 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.