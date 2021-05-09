Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $156.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

