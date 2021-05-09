Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,649 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

