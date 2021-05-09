Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $145.46 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

