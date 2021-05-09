Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 960,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 358,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 530,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 140,003 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

