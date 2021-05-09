Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.