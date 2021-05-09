Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $106.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $109.50 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $79.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $454.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.40 million to $460.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $472.39 million, with estimates ranging from $464.60 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.92. 55,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $795.15 million, a P/E ratio of 164.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.