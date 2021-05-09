Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Hilltop worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,229 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

NYSE HTH opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

