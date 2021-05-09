Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.29. 30,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,034,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIMX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 142.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

