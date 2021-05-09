Homeros (HMR) Trading Up 39.6% Over Last Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $58.07 million and $11.06 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00081912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.48 or 0.00785363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.67 or 0.09367993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044009 BTC.

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

