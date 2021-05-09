HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMST opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

