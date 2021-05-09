HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon Sells 9,328 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $257,452.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,213.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tony J. Vuncannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

HTBI opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $457.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

