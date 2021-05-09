Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.51 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $371.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. On average, analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

