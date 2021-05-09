Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 268.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIXX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

FIXX opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

