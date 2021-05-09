HOQU Price Reaches $0.0045 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $755,981.94 and approximately $3.40 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00790382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.67 or 0.09165140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.