Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $13.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 158,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,069. The company has a market capitalization of $322.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,542.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

