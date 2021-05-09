Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 2,736,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

In other news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $195,542.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

