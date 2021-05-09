Howland Capital Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 7,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 42.6% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

