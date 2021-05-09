H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

