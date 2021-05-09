HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.26

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.26 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 20.80 ($0.27). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 518,286 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £139.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.16.
In other news, insider Paul Quested acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).
HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.