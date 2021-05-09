HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.26

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.26 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 20.80 ($0.27). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 518,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £139.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.16.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Quested acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.