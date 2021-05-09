Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,000 shares in the company, valued at $695,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

