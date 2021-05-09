Hugo Boss’ (BOSSY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.49%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

