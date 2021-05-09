Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $221.32

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.32 ($2.89) and traded as high as GBX 267.05 ($3.49). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 256.50 ($3.35), with a volume of 328,420 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.32. The firm has a market cap of £423.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.88%.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10). Also, insider Carol Chesney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

