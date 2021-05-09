Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Issues Earnings Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share.

Shares of HII stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

