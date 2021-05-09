Huobi BTC Price Tops $59,148.90 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $64.16 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $59,148.90 or 1.01787575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.28 or 0.00250003 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.77 or 0.01214546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00775326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.22 or 1.00089637 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

