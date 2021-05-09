Hyperion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,618.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $22,618.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.52 or 0.00791370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00103493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,559.02 or 0.09450170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

