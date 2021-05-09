i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $37.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

IIIV traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $31.66. 64,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.