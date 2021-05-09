IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.95 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.40. The company had a trading volume of 613,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

