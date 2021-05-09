ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe stock opened at $488.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

