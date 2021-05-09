ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.4% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

