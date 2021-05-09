ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $2.09 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,698 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

USB opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

