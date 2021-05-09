ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

NYSE ICL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 245,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

