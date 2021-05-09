Iconic Token Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $7.99 million and $3,029.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00246898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.96 or 0.01222804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00777776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.27 or 0.99745963 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

