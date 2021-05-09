Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.72 million.

Shares of INVE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 971,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,785. Identiv has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

