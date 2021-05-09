IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 61,815 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 357.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 244,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.05 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.