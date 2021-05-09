IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 117.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 46,272 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

