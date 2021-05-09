IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.79% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

