IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 39,316 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 206,926.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

