IFP Advisors Inc Sells 21,651 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 626,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 302,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300,195 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

