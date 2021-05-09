Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

