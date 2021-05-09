Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 2.41% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

COM stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.