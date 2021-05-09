Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Shyft Group worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after buying an additional 439,533 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

SHYF stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -456.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.