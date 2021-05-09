Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,462,000 after acquiring an additional 283,012 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 337,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 766,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 179,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.