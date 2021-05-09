Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

