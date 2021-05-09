Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000.

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $62.82 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $63.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

